Upcoming election law could make vote recounts more common in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Election security has been a hot topic in Arizona since the 2020 Presidential Election probe. The state legislature is hopeful one new law will restore voter confidence in the ballot count.

Arizona is one of 16 states that have automatic vote recount laws. These laws trigger a recount in close races.

“In Arizona’s case, the trigger threshold was so low that it was insignificant," said Michelle Ugenti-Rita, Arizona State Senator, District 23. "The law was meaningless.”

Earlier this year, Arizona law required a recount if the difference in votes between the top two in the race was less than .1% of total votes cast for both sides. Ugenti-Rita introduced a bill to change that margin to .5%.

“Just a little bit easier in those races that are close when people want to make sure that every vote is legitimately counted,” Ugenti-Rita said.

In May, Governor Ducey signed that bill into law. It will apply to state, county, and city elections.

“Voters should be prepared for more recounts," said Deb Otis, Director of Research at FairVote. "This could mean delays and extra costs because these recounts will be funded by the state.”

According to FairVote, a nonprofit dedicated to election reform, this new law will only waste time and money. FairVote research shows recounts that resulted in a reversed outcome had margins much smaller than .5%.

“FairVote’s research shows that outcomes rarely change from election recounts," Otis said. "Only when the margin is very close to begin with.”

But Ugenti-Rita says the effort is worth it to ensure accurate election results.

"There really shouldn’t be a cost to making sure we have secure elections,” Ugenti-Rita said.

The law will go into effect by the end of September.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

