UofA Freedom Center names 2024 student winners of 'Create your Own Campaign' contest

TUCSON, Ariz. — Students from grade school up to high school across Tucson gathered inside the University of Arizona Freedom Center this week.

Together, each contestant showcased their own creativity, critical thinking skills and passion for an ongoing issue to fix through the 2024 “Create Your Own Campaign” event.

The Museum of Democracy, which currently has an exhibit inside the U of A's campus store, organized the event by inviting students to craft their own presidential campaigns through posters, comic books, and merchandise.

“This project was geared at high school students but open to self-starters of all ages,” Mari Clark, Freedom Center outreach specialist, said. “It’s about getting people to think critically—that’s what the Freedom Center is all about.”

Contestants had to outline their qualifications, propose three policy changes, and design an 11-by-14-inch poster. Their submissions also included creative marketing elements like 3D merchandise concepts.

“We saw a lot of great demonstrations of creativity," Clark said, "especially with national color schemes and deep thinking about real-world issues." Clark also emphasized the contest’s broader mission: empowering the next generation of leaders.

“Learning how to articulate beliefs and engage in civil dialogue is crucial, especially in today’s political climate,” she said.

One stand out entry came from Maple Clark, 11, who focused on environmental preservation. “I’ve always really been into animals and nature,” she said.

Older students, like Connolly Taylor, tackled broader topics like taxes and the economy. “I conferred with my dad to make sure my ideas made sense,” Taylor, a 10th-grader from Catalina Foothills High School, said.

The top three contestants received cash prizes of $500, $400, and $300, respectively. Taylor, who one of the prizes, said she plans to use the money to thank her family with a gift. “It feels good to do something meaningful with my own money,” she said.

The Freedom Center hopes to expand the contest next year, encouraging even greater participation and creativity.