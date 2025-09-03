Unusual object floating through Tucson's skies identified

That unusual object floating through the Tucson skies this morning isn't a UFO.

According to World View, a Tucson-based company that uses high-altitude balloons to provide remote sensing, data communications and other services, the object is one of their stratospheric balloon systems, called a Stratollite.

It was launched this morning from its headquarters, south of Tucson International Airport.

A statement from World View said the company is "testing a number of R&D improvements to our system on a multi-day mission that will have our system fly to the east. We’ll operate this system between 50,000-75,000 feet as we navigate the stratospheric winds to our destination.”