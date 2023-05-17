Unofficial results show Prop 412 expected to fail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The unofficial results of the City of Tucson's Special Election have been announced and preliminary results show Prop 412 is expected to fail.

34,712 Tucsonans voted "no" in the special election, while 28,084 voted "yes".

The election saw a total of 289,768 registered voters, with 62,847 ballots cast and 46 left blank. The voter turnout was 21.69%.

As of 9:30 Tuesday night, 129 out of 144 precincts have reported partial results, with none of them completing their reporting.

No absentee/early precincts have reported their results.

The total votes cast in the contest were 62,796.

These results are unofficial and subject to change.