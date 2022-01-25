University of Arizona's new student success district provides resources to community

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Over at the University of Arizona, the libraries and Bear Down gym have a new look called The Student Success District. It's an $81 million project that took seven years of preparation and construction, the Dean of University Libraries Shan Sutton said.

The project connects the Main Library, the Weaver Science-Engineering Library, the new Bartlett Academic Success Center and Bear Down Gym. It also provides students with more outdoors space with easy to access outlets to plug in their laptops and to social distance.

Sutton said the district is a way to bring more resources to students. He said university leaders surveyed the students who said outdoor space was important to them.

"The idea is that by bringing all these services that were previously at different locations across campus you’re not only increasing awareness but you’re increasing utilization through awareness," he said.

The Student Success District provides wellness and study resources not only to students but to the surrounding community as well. Tucked inside Main Library, there's an area called Catalyst Studios which is packed with technology like laser cutters and 3D printers.

Vanessa Campbell, a student assistant working at Catalyst, said she's already seen community members and students like the architecture and engineering students, already use the space.

"They use a lot of our resources because their stuff is often overcrowded so we have a lot of really big tables that people can spread out on," she said. "And we also have people from the community who want to mend their clothes or maybe they just retired and they want to learn something new.”

The grand opening for the district is set for April 13.

