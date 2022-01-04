University of Arizona's Arts District gets a makeover

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — The University of Arizona's Art District, which includes the School of Art, the School of Theatre, Film & Television and the Center for Creative Photography, is getting a new look.

It's phase one of the university's Strategic Plan. Executive Director of Development for Arizona Arts Tilghman Moyer says it's a way to make UArizona an arts destination for people across the country as these historic buildings haven't been renovated for many years.

"So part of the University’s strategic plan, the arts were called out as an area of emphasis in two meaningful ways the first being that students will have a meaningful arts experience," he said.

The Center for Creative Photography received a new archway with colorful LED lights. The first floor of the School of Art, which will be finished in January of 2022, will receive new display windows for the gallery and a courtyard for students to enjoy.

The Marroney Theatre, which was built in 1956, will get a new facelift in the summer of 2022. It will include a new lobby and updated technology like a digital laser projector, which will turn the theatre into a high end screening room.

Moyer said these renovations are more than just changing old buildings, but helping the students have a place where they can learn their crafts to the best of their abilities.

"it’s important for our students to have access to the best equipment, best facilities as they prepare for life after college because we know they are going to graduate and go into the world doing what they’re doing and we need to prepare them for that," he said.

