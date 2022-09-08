University of Arizona students join the fight for free public transit

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson public transit has been free since the beginning of the pandemic. But that’s on the books to change at the end of this year. Students at the University of Arizona would be impacted if that changes.

Students often rely on SunLink to safely get home from class.

“In a college area I think there’s a lot of potential for risk when traveling at night and having the SunLink being well-populated and in a well-lit area means I feel safer,” said Patricia Yango, Director of Campus Culture.

It’s also the most affordable way for students to get around Tucson and the campus. That’s because a parking permit at the University of Arizona costs more than $700 every year.

“It’s been super helpful to my ability to afford resources, whether it’s textbooks or grabbing a bite to eat, because I know I have a reliable source of transportation to go back and forth,” said Patrick Robles, Student Body President.

In 2019, 61% of riders were University of Arizona students. As a result, they want their voices heard in the debate over fare-free transit in Tucson.

“Every morning, every afternoon, students are using this," Robles said. "Why are we going to make it harder for students to use public transit?”

Leaders of the student body recently launched a social media campaign called #WhyIRide - making videos with concerned students. They’ve held a town hall for students to voice their concerns and encouraged them to take the sun tran fare survey online. Students are also in talks with the Director of Transportation on campus to see if the school could subsidize student transit fares if they're implemented next year.

“What we’re trying to do here is get the U of A to see ‘Hey students depend on this service to get to and from class and to take part in what this campus has to offer. So we’re hoping that’ll be a push for them to get involved too," Yango said.

They say they'll put pressure on the City to do the same at the next two city council meetings. The issue of fare-free transit is expected to go to council on September 27th, that's when SunTran will give their recommendation for new fares, and council will ultimately decide whether they want to extend fare-free transit or not. Students say they will be at the next two city council meetings, to push for free transit.

