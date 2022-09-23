Watch Now
University of Arizona student competes in season three of 'Lego Masters'

Liam Norris will compete to build Lego models for a trophy and $100,000.
A student from the University of Arizona is a contestant on the third season of "Lego Masters."

The third season of the show aired on Sept. 21 and Norris made it past round one.

