University of Arizona student competes in season three of 'Lego Masters'

A student from the University of Arizona is a contestant on the third season of "Lego Masters."
Liam Norris will compete to build Lego models for a trophy and $100,000.
The third season of the show aired on Sept. 21 and Norris made it past round one.
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.