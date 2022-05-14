University of Arizona Spring 2022 grads looking forward to joining workforce

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As graduation night rolls around, the University of Arizona is flooded with graduates and their families. The air is filled with excitement as clusters of people wait their turn to take their iconic graduation photo in front of Old Main. For these soon-to-be alums, their hard work finally paid off.

Allison Forbes, who is now a doctor of pharmacy, said there is no place she'd rather be than behind the pharmacy counter.

“This has been a 7 year long journey for me and I am ready to get going," she said. “When I was 10 years old I decided I loved what my dad does and I wanted to follow in his footsteps.“

From the healthcare field to the business school, the grads are ready to hit the ground running in their new jobs. Kelly Kevershan received her masters in mental health and rehab counseling tonight and she is thrilled for the next steps.

“I think there’s a lot of job openings especially in this field,” she said.

The National Association of Colleges and Employers reported that companies will hire about 26% more college grads from Spring 2022 than previous cohorts. Pete Corrigan, the associate director of employer and alumni connections at the University of Arizona, says the university is ready to help students land jobs and it's certainly a possibility this year as the pandemic comes to a close.

"Employers say it's a great time to be a student," he said. "And I think now they are more motivated than ever."

Some students at the university said they are looking forward to jumping into the workforce but they need to finish a few more years of higher education first. Jackie Patel graduates this year with her undergrad in veterinary sciences but is looking to get her masters.

“Now I'm looking to get my masters and eventually go to veterinary school and become a doctor,” she said.

So today, each graduate is saying the same thing.

“i’m just excited to be done with this part,” Patel said said.

And Kevershan said she's ready to start helping people in her field.

“I just interviewed for a job so I think things are going well there," she said.

And Forbes is ready to move back home and join her dad behind the pharmacy desk at CVS. She said she's grateful for the time she's had at UArizona.

"It was the time of my life and I wouldn't have it any other way," she said.

