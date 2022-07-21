University of Arizona ranked among world's best in water resources

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona is being nationally recognized when it comes to its academic research in water resources but that is not the only area of study that made the cut.



Shanghai 2022 Ranking’s shows that the UArizona is ranked number two in the U.S. and number 6 globally in water resources.

Water security is one of the biggest challenges in Arizona but students used that challenge to conduct groundbreaking studies.

UArizona also earned top 10 rankings in geography and ecology plus eight additional subjects that received national recognition.

"It comes down to impact if we can show and lead by example a partnership with communities around the world, we will clearly be the number one most impactful institution in the world,” John O'Neil, Vice President for Research and Development with the University of Arizona.

Ever since 2017, the UArizona has always placed in the top 10 for Shanghai rankings, especially when it came to water resources.