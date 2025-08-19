University of Arizona President Garimella welcomes students during move-in

University of Arizona President Suresh Garimella and Provost Patricia Prelock welcomed students as they moved in at the Honors Village on the University of Arizona campus, Tuesday.

Vice President for Student Affairs Amanda Kraus and W.A. Franke Honors College Dean John Pollard were also on-site.

President Garimella said it was important for the UA's newest student to "get used to the place."

"Obviously, (they should) focus on academics in the beginning so they don't fall behind, but also find a group of friends who have similar values," he said.

Provost Prelock said incoming students should be willing to take some risks.

"Experience some intellectual things that you hadn't thought about doing," Prelock said. "Connect with students who have different perspectives and ideas than your own so you can really broaden your perspective."

More than 7,600 students move back to campus this week.