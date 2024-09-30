You say you want a revolution? New U of A exhibit puts political protest on display

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — You say you want a revolution, but an art exhibit will have to do.

A new exhibit at the University of Arizona’s Campus Store, titled "You Say You Want a Revolution," is sparking dialogue about past and present protests.

The display, curated by the Museum of Democracy, focuses on political movements of the 1960s and 70s, but organizers say the themes are as relevant today as ever.

Saura Masconale, Associate Director of the Center for Philosophy of Freedom, believes the exhibit’s focus on past protests resonates with modern issues.

“The movements from the 60s and 70s have clear connections with what we are experiencing these days,” she said.

The exhibit explores how protests, a form of civic engagement, have evolved, while also raising questions about the balance between freedom and responsibility.

A notable aspect of the exhibit is the inclusion of various presidential memorabilia, which is drawn from the Museum of Democracy's collection.

“It’s the largest collection of presidential memorabilia in the country,” Masconale explained.

Items range from John F. Kennedy campaign pins to unique memorabilia from modern presidents.

“Even something as mundane as a piece of Trump-era toilet paper is part of this collection,” she said.

The exhibit is part of a statewide project involving all three of Arizona’s universities, each exploring different political eras.

While curated by the Museum of Democracy, the exhibit aims to foster student involvement through debates and discussions.

“There’s an upcoming debate between Cornel West and Robert George, and it’s designed to engage students in these important topics,” Masconale said.

One University of Arizona student, Joe Connors, shared his thoughts after visiting the exhibit.

“I can definitely see the passion on both sides,” he said, referring to the intensity displayed in the protest art. “It really shows how much each side cares.”

The exhibit is open to the public, and details can be found on the university's website. The Campus Store is located inside the Student Union, 1209 E. University Blvd.