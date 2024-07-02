WATCH LIVE: U.S. Attorney press conference on University of Arizona threats case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gary M. Restaino, a U.S. Attorney with the District of Arizona, and officials from the University of Arizona Police Department and the F.B.I. will hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. to discuss developments in a threats case at the University of Arizona.

Restaino will speak, as will Jason Alexander, acting assistant special agent in charge of the FBI - Phoenix, and Chris Olson, chief of police with the University of Arizona Police Department.

You can watch the press conference here:

KGUN 9's Craig Smith and Adam Klepp will have team coverage in our evening newscasts.