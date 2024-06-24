Sentencing today for UA professor's convicted killer

In the video player: UArizona remembers professor killed in on-campus murder

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In March of this year, a jury found Murad Dervish guilty of first degree murder for the 2022 on-campus killing of University of Arizona hydrology professor Dr. Thomas Meixner.

Monday Dervish is set to receive his sentencing for that conviction. His attorneys during the trial had sought a 'guilty except insane' verdict, which likely would have resulted in Dervish being sent to a mental hospital instead of prison.

On top of the first degree murder conviction, the jury also found Dervish guilty of charges for burglary, aggravated assault, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited possessor and endangerment.

Photos of Thomas Meixner shared with KGUN 9 by the Meixner family:

Meixner was shot and killed inside the Harshbarger Building, were he worked as department head of the UA's Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences.

Prior to the killing, Dervish, previously a graduate student in the department, had made threats that lead to his expulsion. Dervish was under an order that said he was not to enter campus at the time he killed Meixner.

