V.E.T.S Center at the University of Arizona could be the best kept secret for military members

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona has hundreds of clubs and organizations on campus to make every one of the more than 42,000 students feel at home.

And it might be an overused term; 'The best kept secret'... but today's discovery really highlights a critical space that helps those who've done so much for our country that not a lot of people know about.

Outside of the Student Union at the U of A, amid the hustle and bustle of daily college life, it's easy to get lost.

But you could find yourself inside at the V.E.T.S. Center. That is, if you know where to look.

"Someone told me to come here and print some stuff out for free."

You might just stumble upon it doing homework, like Eleazar Rios.

"I was in class one day and this dude sat next to me and was like are you a veteran? I was like... I am. He's like, have you been up to the vet center yet?I was like I didn't know what was a thing."

Well know we all know the Veterans Education and Transition Services or V.E.T.S. Center exists.

So who's it for?

Matthew Barbanti found out.

"Hey, I've got a place on this campus," he said.

Sometimes veterans don't feel that they fit in.

That's what Program Director Blaze Smith explained. And that's who the V.E.T.S. Center serves.

"Active duty, reservists, veterans and their families..."

Blaze told me that members of the Armed Forces and those supporting them can really find a home among others who understand their language and lifestyle.

"They've had challenging experiences, rewarding experiences in the military. And it's shaped who they are. It's made them non-traditional students of course in doing so."

These non-traditional students, typically in their late 20's and early 30's, have gone through everything from deployments to life and career experiences.

Some like Midshipman 2nd Class Pablo Lujan are just starting out in their military journey and can't say enough about the V.E.T.S. Center.

"I highly recommend that they do come here because I've learned not only a lot about the service but a lot about people in general," Pablo said.

Eleazar Rios is the president of the Student Veterans Association.

"We're a little nervous about going to class, being the old guy in class. It's kind of the stigma that we get in the military," Eleazar told me.

He wants these students who are soldiers, sailors, marines, and airmen to come together, learn from each other, grab a bite to eat and gather under the banner of the red and blue and the stars and stripes.

"I would tell them not to be scared to go back to school... I think it's a great opportunity."

The V.E.T.S. Center is located on the 4th floor of the Student Union Memorial Center at the University of Arizona.

They need help with volunteering and funding and you can learn more on their website:

www.vets.arizona.edu