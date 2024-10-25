University of Arizona’s Camp Kesem supports children of cancer patients

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Camp Kesem, an organization at the University of Arizona, is helping children affected by a parent's cancer diagnosis by providing a supportive community. According to Camp Kesem, about 5 million children are at risk of emotional isolation and anxiety due to circumstances like this.

Cosette Tsai, director of Camp Kesem at the University of Arizona, says the camp is "family away from home" for these kids.

The program came to the U of A in 2018 and since has supported 35 children each year whose parents are battling cancer.

“Families see the need for their kids to find a community that understands their unique experiences,” Tsai said. U of A students are dedicated to bringing joy to these children through various activities and programs.

Adam Clark, an associate professor at the university who oversees the camp, said the student chapter raises funds to send kids to summer camp and provide year-round activities, allowing them to connect with peers facing similar challenges.

Tsai's involvement with Camp Kesem is personal; her mother was diagnosed with cancer when she was in high school.

"I started a different chapter in my undergrad at Berkeley and saw how it helped kids heal," she said.

Camp Kesem will hold its next community event on November 9 at Reid Park, which is free and open to all.