University of Arizona to raise minimum wage for hourly, salary employees

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona announced this week that they will raise the minimum wage for salary and hourly employees. For hourly employees, the minimum wage will raise to $16.50 per hour and salaried employees will be raised based off of the determination by their department heads.

This boost in pay comes after the university's battle with their budget deficit after a miscalculation in the fall of 2023 led the university to be short about $240 million in cash. According to university spokesperson Mitch Zak, the university had a $177 million budget deficit. But now, he said, they will enter the next fiscal year with a balanced budget.

“More importantly, students who are resident undergraduates next fall will have no increase in their tuition," she said. "And we’re still providing raises and salary raises to faculty and staff so we’ve made a lot of progress over the last 18 months.”