University of Arizona students step into the future of retail with virtual lab

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — University of Arizona students are learning how consumers shop without setting foot in a store.

Inside the new Lundgren Consumer Science Lab, students use virtual reality headsets to interact with a digital replica of a retail space. The lab, which opened in February, lets users rearrange shelves, design displays, and study shopper behavior in a fully immersive environment.

“To our knowledge, no other university is combining all three elements like this: physical retail, product digitization, and a 3D digital environment,” said project manager Jay Sampson.

The lab will become part of the core curriculum for upperclassmen in retail and consumer science next semester. Students say the virtual setup gives them access to real data and helps them forecast trends.

Senior Nicole Gil Lopez said the lab allows her to “analyze shopper behavior and use that information for better forecasting.”

The team plans to make the experience even more interactive in the future, potentially letting users pick up items or try them on virtually.

The lab is open to all students, not just retail majors. Influencers and local businesses can also use the space to experiment with product placement and branding.