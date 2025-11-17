University of Arizona stadium gets new name in historic $60 million-plus partnership

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona and Casino Del Sol announced a landmark 20-year naming rights agreement for Arizona Stadium valued at more than $60 million, making it the largest such deal in Big 12 Conference history.

Under the partnership with Casino Del Sol, an enterprise of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe, the venue will now be known as Casino Del Sol Stadium. The agreement includes new exterior and interior branding, field logos, digital platform integration, and expanded presence in national television broadcasts.

Casino Del Sol joins Arizona Athletics' top tier of corporate and community investors as a Pillar Partner, with category exclusivity in casino, gaming and resorts beginning next fiscal year.

The collaboration emphasizes the roles both the University of Arizona and the Pascua Yaqui Tribe play in benefiting students, families and communities across Southern Arizona. Through new programs and co-created initiatives, the partnership will deepen academic, cultural and economic links between the university and the tribe.

Arizona Sports Enterprises, Arizona Athletics' multimedia rights and corporate partnerships partner, conceived, negotiated and executed the agreement. The company led a comprehensive process including asset valuation, market testing, term modeling, brand safety reviews and community consultation with the Pascua Yaqui Tribe.

The agreement strengthens the university's ties with tribal nations and provides an important part of Athletics' sustainable financial foundation. It also advances the Bear Down Blueprint, the university's strategic plan.

Alongside the partnership, Arizona Athletics will pursue a multiyear facilities enhancement plan to modernize fan amenities, student-athlete spaces and event operations across key venues. This includes evaluating premium seating, concourse upgrades, accessibility, technology and back-of-house improvements.

"For many here in Southern Arizona and around the country, Arizona Athletics offers a first glimpse of the University of Arizona," Suresh Garimella said.

Garimella, the university's president, said the partnership reflects the school's land-grant mission to engage with the community.

"Our collaboration with the University of Arizona reflects our shared commitment to education, cultural preservation and community strength," Julian Hernandez said.

Hernandez, chairman of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe, said the agreement honors the tribe's deep roots in the region and creates pathways for prosperity.

"This is the largest partnership in the history of Arizona Athletics," Desireé Reed-Francois said.

Reed-Francois, the university's athletics director, said the collaboration will inspire future generations while positioning student-athletes and the football program for sustained excellence.

"This partnership gives us the opportunity to share our story on one of the biggest stages in college athletics," Amanda Sampson Lomayesva said.

Lomayesva, CEO of Casino Del Sol, said the partnership celebrates community, culture and the Wildcat spirit that unites Southern Arizona.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.