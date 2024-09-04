University of Arizona sets record for first-year applications

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona has announced a record-breaking number of first-year applications for the current school year. With over 58,000 applications, the university has set a new record. Classes began last week, and more than 9,300 first-year students have started their college journey, including 4,900 students being from Arizona. This year's enrollment surpasses last year's record, having nearly a 5% increase from 2022 and a 10% increase from 2021.

The incoming class is also the most diverse class the UA has seen. Approximately 50% of the students identify as ethnicities other than white, an increase from 49% last year, and about 28% are first-generation college students. The diversity reflects an increase in several counties in Arizona: Coconino County saw a 19% increase in applications, Maricopa and Pima counties each rose by 3%, and Yavapai County's enrollment grew by 75%.

One freshman student said, "I like how many opportunities I have here and the availability of majors and the amount of scholarships that are available to be claimed. I’m from Hawaii, so honestly, the island I’m from doesn’t really offer the major I want, so I wanted to come here, go out of state, and just take the plunge."

Another student mentioned he noticed how diverse his class is saying, "It feels good because diversity is one of the most important things for students like me, and I feel good at this university."