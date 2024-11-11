University of Arizona researchers receive grant from U.S. Army to develop a device to detect toxic chemicals

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A team of researchers at the University of Arizona has received a $2.1 million grant from the U.S. Army to develop a new device designed to detect harmful chemicals, including deadly gases like sarin. The funding will support the creation of a portable, handheld sensor that could help protect military personnel from toxic threats.

The new device, called FLOWER, is aimed at detecting chemical warfare agents and other toxic substances at low concentrations. Unlike existing sensors, FLOWER does not require special tags, making it both more affordable and easier to use.

“Our goal is to create a tool that can be used in the field, either by military personnel or even deployed on drones,” said Judith Su, associate professor of biomedical engineering and optical sciences, and the project's lead researcher.

The project originally began four years ago with funding from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency to develop methods for detecting chemical warfare agents and their precursors. Now, with the additional support from the U.S. Army, the team is working to create a handheld device that could be used in a variety of situations.

Veterans like Michael Vick, retired U.S. Navy, are excited about the potential impact of the device, especially for those who have suffered from exposure to toxic chemicals during their service.

“I have a lot of friends who were exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam, and many of them are now dealing with debilitating diseases,” Vick said.

The research team is currently in the development phase, with plans to devlop the technology over the next three years before it can be deployed for military use. While initially focused on military applications, researchers believe the technology could eventually benefit everyday people as well, offering a new way to monitor health and detect chemical threats in everyday environments.