University of Arizona researchers investigate long COVID sleep issues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Researchers at the University of Arizona are working to understand and treat sleep problems linked to long COVID, a condition affecting nearly 7% of Arizonans.

Dr. Sairam Parthasarathy, the director of the Center for Sleep and Circadian Sciences at U of A Health Sciences, is part of a study investigating sleep disorders such as insomnia, sleep apnea, and extreme fatigue, which may persist after a COVID infection.

"Problems can be pretty severe and disabling, and people can have this for a long time," said Dr. Parthasarathy. He added that long COVID symptoms often include brain fog, memory issues, and post-exertion malaise, which can accompany sleep problems.

Many patients trace their sleep issues back to the time of their COVID infection. "They can pinpoint when they developed a sleep problem, often after mild insomnia or sleepiness that worsened following COVID," Dr. Parthasarathy said.

To address these issues, researchers are offering at-home sleep apnea tests. "We give patients small units to take home that screen for the presence or absence of sleep apnea," Dr. Parthasarathy said.

If treatment for sleep apnea does not resolve the symptoms, participants are enrolled in a clinical trial to investigate long COVID's impact on sleep. Participants are tested with melatonin or light therapy aimed at improving sleep.

Researchers believe improving sleep could help prevent broader health issues. "Sleep is connected to heart health, diabetes, and memory," said Dr. Parthasarathy.

The study includes 48 sites and more than 300 participants nationwide. The University of Arizona has enrolled 17 individuals so far and is still recruiting more. People who have had COVID and are experiencing sleep problems may be eligible to join the trial. If you’re interested in participating, you can call (520) 626-1590.