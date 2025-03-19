University of Arizona receives $2 million gift from Raytheon for new engineering center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona’s College of Engineering is getting a major upgrade, thanks to a $2 million gift from Raytheon. The donation will help fund a new 100,000-square-foot Student Design and Innovation Center, giving students more space to collaborate and develop their skills.

Raytheon, a major U.S. defense contractor, has partnered with the university for decades, helping students gain real-world experience and land jobs in the industry.

“We’ve been working together for many years. Many of our engineering graduates go to work at Raytheon,” said Larry Head, director of the Craig M. Berge Design Center. “So them partnering to help us improve the educational experience for our students is really important.”

The new center will feature labs, a large maker space and areas for student clubs. It will also include advising services and a hub for hands-on learning and collaboration.

“By having a place for students to work on projects and learn design skills, that’s what this is all about,” Head said. “Experiential learning is what we call it.”

Currently, the College of Engineering rents a 3,800-square-foot space. The new facility will offer significantly more room and resources, with students saying the new center will make a big difference.

“Student clubs and organizations in the College of Engineering identify community challenges and propose solutions for them,” said civil engineering student Reuel Florendo. “Having a space where students from different disciplines can collaborate really means a lot.”

Head says construction for the new building on East Speedway Boulevard east of North Mountain Avenue is expected to begin within the next two to four years.