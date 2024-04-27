University of Arizona names new provost

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After months of searching, the University of Arizona chose Dr. Joseph Glover as its next provost. Glover spent the last 15 years as a provost at the University of Florida and expanded their annual research expenditures over $1 billion.

The search for UArizona's next provost involved a 19-member search committee of students and staff across campus. Dr. Joellen Russell is one of the faculty on the search committee and said the search came down to three finalists.

"Joe Glover is going to be a tremendous asset," she said. "He's from a land grant university that he helped grow from being 19th to ranking fifth."

Glover is set to begin at UArizona on July 1st.