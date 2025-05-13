University of Arizona launches creative mental health program for students

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona is introducing a new program this fall aimed at improving student mental health through art, music and creativity, no medication required.

Partnering with national health service Art Pharmacy, the university is launching a three-year pilot program called "social prescribing." The initiative connects students with creative activities like workshops, poetry and live performances to help manage anxiety, depression and loneliness.

“Mental health is a huge issue for young people, especially on college campuses,” said Andy Schulz, dean of the College of Fine Arts. “There’s a lot of evidence that the arts can play a really important role in alleviating these issues.”

Students will still have access to traditional counseling services, but they may now also receive referrals, or “prescriptions,” for creative experiences. The program is free of charge and designed to build social connection outside of clinical settings.

The university will track the program’s outcomes over the next few years to assess its impact. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 73% of college students report struggling with mental health.