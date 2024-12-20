University of Arizona graduate earns degree at 17 years old

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — At just 17 years old, Marcelino Perez has completed a remarkable academic journey, earning his Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Studies from the University of Arizona in just a year and a half.

Perez, a South Tucson native, grew up in a family that taught him the importance of hard work and education. He started reading at the age of two, following his father's example, and quickly developed a passion for learning that led him to push beyond traditional school limits.

"I just didn’t like the pace that schools taught it, so I tried to go faster than the school would teach it," Perez said. "They were too slow, and I wanted to go faster than that."

Determined to challenge himself, Perez graduated high school at 15 years old, completing his coursework in just two and a half years. Encouraged by a teacher to pursue higher education, he enrolled at the University of Arizona and dove into his college studies with new goals.

Over the course of two years, Perez completed a heavy course load, taking as many as 48 credits in a single semester, and also completed an internship at the Children’s Advocate Center for Southern Arizona, working with children affected by crime.

Perez's academic success is fueled by his desire to give back to his family. As a first-generation college student, he has worked tirelessly to provide for his loved ones and honor their sacrifices.

"I always wanted to be in law enforcement because I grew up in a neighborhood that people would call dangerous," he said. "Being a public safety officer or something like that would be really nice."

Though he won’t turn 18 until next October, Perez is already considering pursuing a Master's degree while awaiting the opportunity to begin his career.