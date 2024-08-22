University of Arizona dorm move-in spending drives local economy up millions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This week over 7,500 students are moving into the dorms at the University of Arizona. In 2023, the university conducted an economic impact study on how much families spend on college move-in. They found that visiting families bring over $9.6 million to the local economy.

The UA says all 23 dorms are at full capacity for the 2024-25 school year with move-ins starting Tuesday.

Some out-of-state families said prices were unexpectedly high at the stores for essentials like microwaves or ottomans. While some other families said they'd been planning for this day for a very long time, even spending less than expected.

The Norkus family flew in from Chicago for their daughter's first year of college. Since they only arrived with some luggage, they went shopping for dorm goods once they landed in Tucson on Sunday. Paige Norkus, the mom, is staying in Tucson this week while her daughter gets settled in.

"Probably between all the stores Target, Walmart, Costco, Home Goods, TJ Maxx it was probably about $1,800 to get her set up with her bedding and everything like that," said Norkus. "So yeah, it was a lot more than I thought it would be but she got some really nice stuff."

Norkus says she got a good discount from her job for a hotel, paying about $220 a night. The 2023 economic impact study shows that "visiting families contributed $4.1 million to the hotel and lodging sector."

"It's a lot to travel and move your kid out of state, but when they go to their dream school it kind of is worth it," Norkus said. "I don't know when I see all the bills come in, we'll figure that out."

Another family traveling from Texas says they're saving money by staying with relatives in Tucson, only paying around $200 for gas.

Alexa, the incoming freshman, added how they managed to stay under budget with dorm essentials.

The survey also states that visiting families "spent $2.4 million on consumer staples (dorm goods) and $700,00 on other activities."

"We spent like $200 on Amazon maybe," Alexa said. "Maybe like $300-$400."

Norkus offers advice to parents who are moving their kids to college like her.

"Put a little bit more in your budget than you were planning on and just don't get upset about it and just enjoy their ride in life," Norkus said.

The UA will continue move-ins for the rest of the week until Saturday. Classes start on Monday, August 26th.

