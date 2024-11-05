University of Arizona adds tree whose seed traveled to space

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you drive or walk past the northside of the Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, you’re going to notice a new tree that just got planted. The sweetgum tree grew from a seed that orbited the moon during the Artemis One Mission back in 2022.

Mark Marley is the director of the Lunar and Planetary Laboratory at the University of Arizona and was at Monday’s tree planting ceremony.

“I’m never going to go to space, but having something that’s been there, that we can connect with directly is really special,” Marley said.

The University of Arizona said the seed the tree grew from traveled farther than any spacecraft designed for humans.

“They were testing the equipment, testing the spacecraft so that the next time the spacecraft flies, humans can fly on it,” Marley said.

The University of Arizona was chosen from more than 1,300 applicants.

“They carried things that were meaningful to bring back to earth,” Marley said.

The University of Arizona’s first moon tree was planted more than fifty years ago. The tree grew from a seed that was brought to the moon during the Apollo 14 Mission in 1971.

It’s called the Bicentennial Moon Tree because it was planted in honor of the U.S. Bicentennial.

“Really as an echo back to the Apollo Moon Trees. They thought it would be nice to create a new generation of trees,” Marley said about the connection between the two trees.

Tanya Quist, the director of the University of Arizona’s arboretum, said the two moon trees are different from others on campus because most of the trees on campus are native to Arizona and drought tolerant. The two moon trees require a little bit more attention.

“The novelty that attracts attention is a starting place to educate people further about more sustainable choices,” Quist said.

Staff at the university are hoping students are drawn to the new tree so they can be inspired to contribute to space exploration.

“Students can imagine themselves going in the future to the moon,” Marley said.