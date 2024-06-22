University faculty retains power after Gov. Hobbs vetoes bill

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The people who teach at Arizona universities have been worried they will lose their say in how their schools are run, but Governor Hobbs vetoed a bill that would have reduced faculty clout.

Governor Hobbs vetoed House Bill 2735, Friday, aimed at removing university faculty from the Arizona Board of Regents decision making process.

The bill would have changed the wording of an existing law, removing faculty's shared responsibility for academic and educational activities.

The bill would have killed a long-standing state law that gave faculties what’s called “shared governance.” If the bill had become law, faculty members would only be able to “consult” with university presidents and state regents.

In her veto letter to the Speaker of the House Ben Toma, Governor Hobbs said, "Faculty play a key role in the shared governance of a university's academic and research affairs."

"Limiting their management participation in the academic affairs of the institution has the potential to weaken the institution and limit the perspectives and expertise included in decision making," she said.

If passed, the bill would have impacted the University of Arizona, Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University.