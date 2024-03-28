UArizona students, alumni repping their Wildcat pride ahead of basketball game vs. Clemson

Related game day content in the video player

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Current and former students from the University of Arizona are nothing but thrilled for today's basketball game, repping their Wildcat pride.

As a 2021 U of A alumni, I had to capture the excitement and anticipation brewing on campus for the epic battle between Arizona and Clemson!

The Wildcats face the Tigers just after 4 p.m. today at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. They're just one win away from reaching the Elite Eight.

U of A students like John Hartz have been holding down the fort on campus and feeling great about our second-seed team.

“I’m excited," Hartz said. "I’m hoping they’ll take it. I know Clemson is doing really well this year in basketball, so I’m kinda worried about that. Overall, I think U of A's got it.”

No assignment or pop quiz is going to keep Hartz from watching today’s highly anticipated game.

“Yeah, I’ll probably watch it during class," said Hartz.

During my time on campus today, I ran into several U of A alumni, visiting their stomping grounds for the game.

Susie Peachin graduated in 1989 and comes from a family of Arizona Wildcats.

Peachin shared that both her mother and grandfather attended the U of A.

As a Tucson native, Peachin made sure she was going to be in town for the Sweet 16.

“I have been following the games back home in Portland and I’m glad to be here in Tucson where the vibe is all Arizona," Peachin said.