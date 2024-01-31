UAPD warning students after another assault near UA campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona Police Department is investigating an assault near campus, and reminding students and staff to remain vigilant.

According to UAPD, the incident happened early in the morning on Tuesday, Jan 30. Police say a woman was walking near Adams St. and Fremont Ave. when she was sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

Officers currently do not have a suspect in custody and say the woman was not affiliated with the university. At this time, police have not connected this incident to the string of attacks and attempted kidnappings back in December.

UAPD is also reminding students and staff of various safety resources available including:



ASUA Safe Ride: Free transportation service; available through the app 'Tripshot' which can be downloaded in the app store.

Night Cat: Affiliated with Lyft; eligible students can request up to 6 free rides per month.

Emergency Blue Lights: Dozens of stations spread out around campus that can quickly alert law enforcement to a student or staff member's location.

LiveSafe App: Available to download in the app store; users can connect directly with UAPD. Users can also report information anonymously through the app.