Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal NewsUniversity of Arizona News

Actions

UAPD investigating after two men bring guns on campus

Police say the men pointed a gun at someone before running off early Wednesday morning
UAPolice.jpg
KGUN 9
University of Arizona Police
UAPolice.jpg
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two men pointed a gun at somebody on University of Arizona's campus before running off early Wednesday morning, according to U of A Police.

UAPD says the incident happened near University and Tyndall around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police say there is no active threat to campus, and believe this to be an isolated incident.

UAPD are looking for a Hispanic man wearing a hat, black hoodie and black sweatpants, as well as a White man wearing a black shirt and pants. They were last seen south of University and Tyndall.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Disaster_Relief_FULLSCREEN_SOCALWILFFIRE.png

National News

Donate to those impacted by the Southern California wildfires

Scripps News Staff

Teacher of the Year Awards
Find the stories in your neighborhood