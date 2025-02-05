UAPD investigating after two men bring guns on campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two men pointed a gun at somebody on University of Arizona's campus before running off early Wednesday morning, according to U of A Police.

UAPD says the incident happened near University and Tyndall around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police say there is no active threat to campus, and believe this to be an isolated incident.

UAPD are looking for a Hispanic man wearing a hat, black hoodie and black sweatpants, as well as a White man wearing a black shirt and pants. They were last seen south of University and Tyndall.