UA tells international students to carry passports, documents at all times

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona sent an email earlier this week telling international students and faculty to carry passport, I-94 and other identification documents on them at all times. The note also told students stay alert for travel bans, check their email and officers are legally allowed to check their devices and social media.

"International Student Services and International Faculty/Scholar Services monitor immigration-related developments and provide students and scholars with updates to ensure they are informed and in compliance with federal regulations," UA spokesperson Mitch Zak said in a statement to KGUN9. "We encourage international students and scholars to contact International Student Services or International Faculty/Scholar Services with any questions. University staff are available to support their success and compliance."

One student at the UA who moved here from Iran to study said she got the email during a meeting and she was shocked.

"I’m here legally, I have my ids, why should I bring my passport and I-94 too?” she said.

Another student, Olabisi Shodunke, who moved here from Nigera said the email was more like a reminder.

"They are normal things that we should be doing as international students, wherever you go, you should go with your passport,” she said.

University of Arizona An email sent to international students by the UA.

The UA isn't the only university in Arizona to send out this note. Arizona State University sent out a similar noteto their students and faculty. ASU also confirmed to KGUN9 that eight of their students had their visas revoked. Jay Thorne, ASU spokesperson, confirmed to KGUN9 that eight of their students had their visas revoked but said it wasn't related to the Palestine protests.

The UA, however, wouldn't confirm if any visas were revoked.

"We are not addressing this question out of respect for our students and their privacy," Zak said. "We continue to provide direct support to our individual students, faculty and scholars."

This move comes after the Secretary of State Marco Rubio said to reporters recently that the U.S. has revoked over 300 visas.

Northern Arizona University spokesperson Kimberly Ott said immigration issues go by a case by case basis.

"If/when needed, NAU is engaging with our students on an individual basis," Ott said. "No news to share on visas."