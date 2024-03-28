UA students, neighbors ready for Sweet 16

TUCSON, AZ — As the University of Arizona Wildcats gear up for Thursday's Sweet 16 match-up against the Clemson Tigers, the campus and local businesses are buzzing with excitement.

The ZonaZoo, the official student group in charge of campus spirit, won't let the inability to travel to Los Angeles dampen their support.

"We’ll be having a watch party here with all of ZonaZoo crew," said Ruby Ochoa, executive director of Zona-Zoo.

Any student's interested attending the watch party should reach out to the Zoo through one of their social media accounts, according to Ochoa.

There are also more than a few options to watch the game at local restaurants and sports bars.

"I know everywhere on University is going to be playing the game live for all the students to go enjoy and just cheer our team on to hopefully, hopefully beat Clemson tomorrow," Ochoa said.

Meanwhile, just east of campus, the original Trident Grill near the university is also gearing up for the big game.

The popular sports bar is promising a festive, red-and-blue atmosphere and has Wildcat-themed menu items to feed the hungry fans.

“We’re going to be super prepared, we plan on having a packed house. You know we’re here to support UofA and every home game or big event is completely packed here, so we plan on people getting here early and setting up,” said David Bogle, Trident Grill kitchen manager.

Thursday’s game tips off at 4:09 p.m. For more on the game and to find out more about the Zona-Zoo, Trident Grill opens at 11 a.m. on weekdays.

