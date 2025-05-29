UA requires writing courses but cuts writing teachers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It is hard to get through college, or even to get through life if you do not know how to write clearly. Now University of Arizona is not renewing the contracts of ten instructors who teach writing courses all students are required to take.

“If the university really wants to live up to being student focused, then they really need to invest in the faculty who is spending the most time with undergraduate students.”

Logan Phillips has spent seven years teaching U of A students how to write. The Board of Regents requires the course for all students to build a foundation for focused thinking and clear communications—a foundation for success in college and beyond.

But Phillips is one of ten instructors who found out he will not be teaching writing next year. U of A did not renew Phillips one year contract. He says when he lost his job, he and his family lost essential health benefits too.

The University says there’s lower enrollment so a lower need for writing teachers.

U OF A’s statement says in part: "Each year, instructional staffing levels in the writing program are adjusted based on projected student enrollment and course demand. As part of this year’s process, some contracts have not been renewed...."

U of A Faculty Chair Leila Hudson says writing classes work best when classes are small enough to allow plenty of interaction between student and teacher. She says cutting instructors pulls class sizes in the wrong direction.

“Industry standards are that each writing instructor should teach no more than 60 students per semester. The policy that these non-renewals are part of has the intention of making sure that each surviving instructor teaches

double that number.”

Hudson says the University is sinking more money into other programs that mean less for student success.

She’d like to at least make sure the instructors get 90 days' notice and 90 days of benefits if their contracts are not renewed.