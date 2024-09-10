UA Police say two men have been trying to lure women into cars

University of Arizona officials are warning students about two men who police say are trying to lure women into their cars. Police say the men keep coming on and around campus even after they’ve been formally ordered to stay away.

Sometimes a University education includes some harsh lessons outside the boundaries of a classroom on some of the dangers of life. U of A Police are passing the word on two men who they say are stalking students.

Campus is busy now that the fall semester is back in full swing but that raises the potential for people getting busy causing trouble.

U of A police are warning students about two men who police say are harassing female students and trying to get them into their cars.

Police say when they arrested Henry Yanez the Third, he was a repeat offender. He had an arrest from 2015 when they arrested him last month for similar charges of harassing women. He’s under an order that says he’ll be arrested another time if he sets foot on campus.

Police say 73 Year old Brad Wilkinson has also tried to lure women into his car. They say he was under an order to stay off campus when they found him hanging around female-heavy campus events. He was arrested but now he’s free while his case is pending.

Graduate student Pamela Angulo Martinez says, “Well, that's just, well, it's just scary. And of course, students shouldn't have to be going through that when they just come to school. And this should be a safe and secure area.”

Freshman Yarisa Almonte says, “I think it's definitely dangerous, especially as a female, for students, I think that, you know, the authorities should be trying their best to keep all the students safe, definitely, so definitely, really scary.”

Most students told us they did see the alerts U of A sent out about the two menand they feel the University is generally doing a good job keeping students informed.