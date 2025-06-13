UA financial crisis easing. New budget is balanced

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona has been trying to work its way out of a financial crisis but now the U of A has been telling the Regents that govern the University that the new budget is balanced.

U of A President Suresh Garimella became University President after his predecessor took the fall for a deficit that ran as deep as 177 million dollars.

But now U of A is able to tell the Regents the deficit is gone, the new budget is balanced and expenses are down by almost 38 million dollars.

Dr. Garimella says, “And we’ve done that while keeping our in state tuition flat. We are not increasing our instate student tuition and we’re offering raises to our faculty and staff.”

But earlier, some faculty, staff and students made their own presentations to the Regents.

They say it was wrong to cut inexpensive but effective programs like writing instruction, and wrong to cut cultural centers important to students from a wide range of cultural backgrounds.

Faculty chair Leila Hudson says, “That was a move that was designed, I think to preclude political harm to the University and I think we do have to steward the University in a careful way to make sure to make sure we are not taking hits from the politicians out there but at the same time you could hear the pain of the students whose success was based on these cultural resource centers.”

Hudson says the University is still spending on more expensive programs, less important to student success.

In another important budget issue, a new strain on university budgets is the White House drive to pull grants and Federal contracts. U of A says it is budgeting for almost 19 million dollars in Federal cuts.