UA faculty senate urges university leaders to stand up against Trump Administration

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona faculty senate voted to pass a referendum that urges university leaders to take a stand against actions from the Trump Administration. Recently, the administration proposed a 'skinny budget' that would cut federal funding to universities.

Leila Hudson, the elected chair of the faculty, said 91% of the faculty who voted were in favor of passing the referendum.

“We asked him to publicly defend our university, all universities and the mission of higher education,” she said, referring to the University of Arizona President Suresh Garimella. “To put an appropriate amount of resources, real legal, strategic and expert resources behind these efforts.”

For one grad student Shaam Nobel, it's important to have funding in order for them to continue their work.

"Basically, if you cut down the funding that professors can get, that means professors have to spend more time getting funding and they get less total, which means they can support fewer students and post docs,“ Nobel said.

Hudson said they are sending the letter to the university leaders and other leaders from other universities.