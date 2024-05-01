UA budget cuts outlined

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Where will the University of Arizona make cuts to dig out of its budget deficit? A new proposed budget offers more details.

You can see the three-page budget summary at this link.

The proposed budget predicts about 4.4 percent in cuts overall but individual departments face higher or lower reductions.

The highest proposed cut comes for the office of the Senior Vice President for Health Sciences where cutting a budget from $76.8 million down to $66.5 million works out to an 11.7 percent cut.

Most other departments and programs face cuts ranging from 2.3 percent to 6.4 percent.

Budget hikes are proposed for two departments.

The Eller College of Management is in line for a 2.3 percent hike.

A 3.0 percent increase is proposed for the Wyant College of Optical Sciences.

It’s harder to get a read on employee layoffs.

The proposed budget lists more than $11.9 million under the title of “Human Resources Restructure”, but it lists those as technical changes. It’s not clear how much of the change translates to people losing jobs, and how much of the saving is from not filling open job slots.