U of A's College of Medicine introduces Arizona's first three-year MD program

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The path to becoming a doctor is long and expensive. The University of Arizona’s College of Medicine-Tucson now offers a faster track. Their new three-year medical degree program aims to get future doctors into the field quicker with less student debt.

Arizona meets just 39% of its primary care physician needs, according to the University of Arizona.

University leaders hope this three-year program will help ease the growing doctor shortage—while saving students time and money.

The three-year medical degree program at the College of Medicine campuses in Tucson and Phoenix will be the first two in Arizona. The Arizona Board of Regents recently approved the program.

All students in the fast-tracked program will complete the same required coursework as those following a traditional path.

“It is pretty intense, but at the end, the students need to complete the same requirements as the four-year students," said Dr. Kristin Rundell, chair and professor at the Department of Family and Community Medicine at the U of A College of Medicine-Tucson.

Dr. Rundell, who developed the competency-based program for the Tucson campus, says there’s a way to streamline coursework for students who want to pursue family medicine.

“They still get all the same basic core requirements that everyone needs to graduate, so they're still going to do medicine and surgery and OBGYN and all of the other rotations, but they don't need to do some of the electives," said Dr. Rundell.

Dr. Rundell says one major factor supporting this program is meeting statewide needs. She says Arizona needs at least 2,000 more doctors by the year 2030 to adequately serve the population.

“We know that communities that have more primary care and family medicine physicians are healthier," Dr. Rundell said. "So, we want to do that, we want to help provide healthy communities for our state.”

High student debt for medical students is another factor. With one less year of school, students would acquire less debt.

“It used to be about $250,000. I think it's up to $350,000, which is kind of the average that we're seeing for student debt right now. So, if we can address that, then hopefully more students will choose to go into family medicine," said Dr. Rundell.

Thirty-six students will start the three-year program this fall. So far, two students will start at the College of Medicine-Tucson, with the rest at the Phoenix campus.

I asked Dr. Rundell if she had any advice for future doctors entering the program this fall:

"Think about your support systems—get everything aligned. It's not a single student going through medical school. You need all the support from your family and friends to get you through this process. So, it's really important to do that. Also, it's really important to take care of yourself. I've had residents ask me in the past: 'I'm going to start residency in the fall. What should I read this summer?' I'm like, anything off the New York Times bestseller list. I want you to be a well-rounded person, and I want you to see movies. I want you to be out with friends and family," shared Dr. Rundell.

"And don't forget to take care of yourself, your health. You need to eat well. You need to exercise. You need to get your sleep. That's how you're going to be successful as a medical student. And that's how you're going to be a good doctor. Because you know what it's like to take care of yourself, and you have to have that capacity to take care of others," she added.