U of A School of Dance easing financial stress on students

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona's School of Dance is easing the financial stress that often comes with pursuing a degree, so students can succeed without worrying about how to pay for school with the Student Success Scholarship Series.

U of A School of Dance director, Duane Cyrus, says the scholarship helps students focus on what they love—dancing and learning.

"Our students are exceptionally talented, and the cost of education is high. And our intention is to make sure that we can help as many students as possible be able to take advantage of the wonderful training we have here," said Cyrus.

Cyrus tells me the scholarship series supports the dance school's recruitment and retention.

"We've been able to use those funds to help attract students to come to the school. And while they're here, if there's need, we can use that fund. But we also can recognize students for their merit or their talent. So, we get to use it in a flexible way," said Cyrus.

The U of A School of Dance is ranked in the top ten programs in the country.

Cyrus says in terms of student success, 83% of their alumni are currently employed. That is working as a dancer, dance model, dance teacher, Pilates teacher, Broadway show, cruise ship, etc.

"We are not about starving artists. We are about artists having successful careers, having sustainable careers, and being able to make a living from being an artist," said Cyrus.

Cyrus understands how important a scholarship can help boost someone's future career.

"I received scholarships when I was in college and that helped me get through, so I want to do the same. I need to give it back," Cyrus said.

Cyrus invites the community to the Student Success Scholarship Series concert, which starts Thursday. Funds raised at the concert will support additional scholarships.

Concert details are here.