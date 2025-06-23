Watch Now
U of A researchers use AI and wearable devices to predict labor through body temperature

University of Arizona researchers are using wearable tech and AI to predict when pregnant women will go into labor.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A smartwatch may do more than track your steps: it might soon help predict when labor will start.

Researchers at the University of Arizona are using wearable sensors and artificial intelligence to detect the onset of labor, a development they say could transform pregnancy care.

Elise Erickson, a certified nurse-midwife and assistant professor at the U of A College of Medicine, said the uncertainty around labor timing causes major challenges for families. Inspired by animal studies linking body temperature to birth, Erickson’s team tracked minute-by-minute body temperature using wearable rings.

Shravan Aras, who leads sensor analysis at the university, developed a deep-learning AI model that sifted through the massive data sets. The model was able to predict labor within a four-day window nearly a week in advance, with about 80% accuracy.

The team now hopes to integrate this technology into everyday wearables like Apple Watches and Fitbits, making predictive care more accessible.

