U of A starts fall semester with new strategies and initiatives

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona is opening the 2025–26 academic year with no tuition increase for in-state undergraduates and a new plan aimed at expanding access for Arizona students, the school announced.

"We are launching an exciting new chapter for Arizona's keystone, land-grant university," President Suresh Garimella said. "Student success is our North Star, excellence is the standard, and our new leadership team and campus community are aligned and focused on this mission."

University leaders say every eligible student from Arizona will be guaranteed admission to one of U of A’s campuses — the main campus in Tucson, Arizona Online, or the University of Arizona Global Campus.

The updated enrollment strategy also emphasizes partnerships with K–12 schools and community colleges to create more pathways to a degree.

The approach reflects a broader shift toward prioritizing student success over class size. Along with academics, the university says it will continue investing in resources like wellness services, career preparation, internships and study-abroad opportunities.

This fall marks the first full academic year under President Suresh Garimella, who has made affordability and student achievement top priorities.