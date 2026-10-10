Tucson protesters rally in support of woman alleging rape at Cornell

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A small group of protesters gathered outside Old Main at the University of Arizona on Friday night to show support for a woman who has accused seven men of raping her at Cornell University in 2024.

The demonstrators marched along University Boulevard before eventually making their way to the federal courthouse, joining a growing wave of public attention surrounding the allegations and the university’s handling of the case.

“She’s going through this, probably feeling very alone,” said protester Sharidee Lauria. “And the point of all of us ladies being here is so that we can show her that she is not alone.”

Lauria said the gathering was intended to show solidarity with the woman, who has been identified in court documents as Jane Doe.

“Almost all women unfortunately have went through this,” Lauria said, adding that she hoped the woman felt supported.

“And we’re here to speak up for her and to show that I hope she’s sitting at home with the most delicious Ben and Jerry’s she could ever find,” Lauria said.

The allegations stem from an incident at the Chi Phi fraternity house in Ithaca, New York, in October 2024. Doe alleges she was drugged and sexually assaulted by multiple fraternity members. She filed a civil lawsuit in September 2026 against the men, Cornell and other parties, alleging failures to protect her.

The case has drawn renewed scrutiny after prosecutors initially declined to bring criminal charges. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has since appointed state Attorney General Letitia James as a special prosecutor, and the criminal investigation has been reopened. No criminal charges had been announced as of early October.

Cornell has conducted a separate university disciplinary investigation, resulting in sanctions against some of the men accused. The allegations have prompted protests on the Ithaca campus, where students have called for greater accountability and changes to how the university handles sexual misconduct complaints.

The Tucson gathering brought that debate to the university’s campus, with protesters using the march to express support for Doe as the legal proceedings and criminal investigation continue.