Tucson police searching for suspect following aggravated assault near University of Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are responding to an aggravated assault that occurred Friday near 770 E. 8th St., according to alerts from the University of Arizona Police Department.

The alerts describe the suspect as a white male in his 20s, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with a thin build and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap and black clothing. Police said the suspect is armed with a handgun and was last seen heading southbound on Euclid Avenue.

The incident occurred at a private residence, and no injuries have been reported. Authorities are actively searching the area for the suspect and advise residents and passersby to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Tucson police.