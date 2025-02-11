Tucson company collaborates with U of A to bring sustainable hemp construction to the university

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Old Pueblo Hemp Company is taking the lead in Tucson in sustainable construction by using hemp-lime, a natural material known for being fire-resistant, mold-resistant, and energy-efficient. The company is now partnering with the Tucson Unified School District (TUSD) and the University of Arizona to upgrade buildings at the Cooper Center for Environmental Learning.

Hemp has been used in construction since ancient Egypt, but the United States moved away from it due to the stigma surrounding cannabis. But Micaela Machado, owner of Old Pueblo Hemp Company, says hemp-lime offers significant environmental and health benefits.

“Building with hemp has so many benefits. We have to think about the cost to the environment when we’re building, the carbon emissions, and the impact on our health,” Machado said.

Traditional buildings are designed to last 30 to 40 years, but Machado says hemp structures can last for centuries.

The Cooper Center project involves insulating six existing cabins to improve energy efficiency. Instead of modifying the interiors, the company will apply hemp insulation to the exterior, helping maintain comfortable indoor temperatures year-round.

“This is one of the largest hemp commercial projects in the country right now,” Machado said.

In addition to the project with the U of A, Machado plans to educate the Tucson community about hemp-based building materials. Starting in March, Old Pueblo Hemp Company will host workshops on hemp construction.