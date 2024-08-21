Thousands of University of Arizona students move into dorms this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona is buzzing with excitement this week as thousands of students move into their new dorms in preparation for the upcoming school year.

Over 7,000 students began the move-in process on Tuesday. By the end of the week, the university will house 7,500 undergraduate students and 300 graduate students across 23 dorms.

"This is my second year volunteering with the move-in process, and it’s an amazing field of coordination," said one volunteer. "We have all the teams come in, pick up their bins, and then they go dump everything in the dorms, move their cars, and slowly start to set up their dorm rooms."

Students shared their excitement, saying, "We actually loaded my car all yesterday, so everything was loaded and done. Driving here and waking up early was the hardest part."

Parents, too, expressed mixed emotions as they helped their children settle in. "It’s super exciting; there’s been a lot of lead-up to this," said one parent. "Sometimes I get emotional, but mostly I’m just trying to be super excited for her."

Move-in continues daily through Saturday, with activities starting at 7 a.m. each day.