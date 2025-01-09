Teens bring Tucson twist to production Hadestown at University of Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A group of 60 teenagers from across Southern Arizona are putting a unique local spin on the Broadway hit Hadestown with performances this weekend at the University of Arizona’s Tornabene Theatre.

The production, presented by The Inner Voice Studio, intertwines Tucson’s culture and community with the show’s retelling of Greek mythology.

“The border or the relationship with Mexico, the relationship with the community—it's been really cool to tell that story in a way that’s solely southern Arizona and relatable to Tucson,” said Kaitlin Bertenshaw, founder of The Inner Voice Studio and director of the show.

Bertenshaw said her goal was to give young performers a platform to express themselves and to connect with audiences.

“It’s so important to me that these teens are heard and that people can see what they have to give. There’s so much heart, passion, and a need for community at this age, and I think that’s really special,” she said.

For the young actors, the months of preparation have been transformative.

“This is the most professional show I’ve ever been in,” said actor Clay Romanov. “It’s really given me that experience and prepared me for being an adult in an actual show.”

Melyna Carrillo, another cast member, said the production has inspired her to keep pursuing her passions beyond high school.

“You can do so many great things and meet amazing people outside of school. You can keep flourishing and grow into a person you never knew you could be, and I think that’s really powerful.”

Opening night is Thursday at 7 p.m., with performances by three different casts running through Sunday, January 12.