Teen battling cancer crowned prom king at University of Arizona men's basketball game

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For the past four years, Banner Diamond Children’s Medical Center has hosted a prom for teenage patients facing severe illness. This year, the event is sponsored by the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood and Diamond Children’s prom queen and king were crowned by the University of Arizona Athletics team mascots, Wilbur and Wilma, during one of the timeouts at Wednesday night’s men’s basketball game against Utah at McKale Center.

This has become a yearly tradition at U of A men’s basketball games.

“It’s fun. I mean, it’s amazing ‘cause I get to see all the basketball players,” Prom king Billy Cronin said.

A basketball player himself, 14-year-old Cronin was 'heartbroken' when he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer in 2024. The diagnosis led to the amputation of his lower leg.

“They kind of ruined my dreams to play in the NBA, so everything… it kind of destroyed me,” Cronin said.

As he watches the Wildcats, Cronin now has one thing on his mind: “Just the thought of playing basketball again is – it’s like the only thing getting me through this, the thought of playing basketball again.”

Thanks to his family and medical team, that thought is becoming more possible. Cronin is now working toward getting a prosthetic leg.

“I’ll be able to go to the YMCA and just shoot, shoot a little,” he said.

And soon, he hopes to step onto the court for Canyon del Oro High School when he begins in the fall.

The medical center's prom will be held at Arizona Stadium on Saturday, March 29.