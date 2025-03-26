Suresh Garimella officially installed as UA President

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — University of Arizona president Suresh Garimella has actually been on the job since last Fall but now he’s officially installed as President. That’s the term they use. And he’s promising progress against a lot of challenges ahead.

As a tribal elder performed a traditional blessing, protestors shouted out their worries that the U of A will sweep away Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs to avoid punishment by the Trump Administration.

The protests continued as faculty marched to the ceremony at Centennial Hall.

There Governor Katie Hobbs expressed her confidence in Garimella.

He did not speak about DEI, or the financial challenges that have squeezed U of A’s budget.

He did talk about U of A’s history of achievement from medical breakthroughs to sampling an asteroid and looked beyond to hope U of A can benefit everyone in Arizona.

He said, “Collaboration, partnerships between our faculty, staff, students, businesses and local communities help us work together on pressing issues in our community, such collaborations and those with global partners, seek startups, attract new companies and help existing companies prosper, resulting in economic development that creates a stronger, more interconnected state.”

Earlier, Faculty Senate Chair Leila Hudson promised the faculty will work to help the President succeed, spoke about the importance of trust and promised the faculty will let Garimella know if he falls short.

She says, “If this entire ceremony reminded you a little bit of a wedding, with all the fancy dress and all the guests and all the dignitaries, it was my job to say, I trust you to treat our daughter right.”

She says she did not expect the new President to talk about U of A’s finances but did want to hear about vision, experience and commitment to the community through troubled times.

As for the demonstrators –she sees them as a sign of a healthy campus ready and willing to hear from many voices.